Clemson announces online instruction through Summer

Press Release by

Clemson University announced today the transition of all undergraduate and graduate summer academic courses to online instruction through Aug. 7, the completion of the summer term. The move to online instruction includes the sessions identified as Summer, Summer I, Summer II and Summer Mini A-D. The extension of online instruction through the summer is being made in advance of class registration, housing and other deadlines that are rapidly approaching. Academic support resources will remain available online to our students over the summer through the Class of 1956 Academic Success Center. Additionally, new student orientation this summer will be conducted primarily through virtual sessions. If conditions allow, in-person components will be conducted just prior to the start of classes in August. The University is in the process of finalizing a robust orientation program and will be reaching out to all new students to provide details in the near future. No decisions have yet been made about availability of facilities, opening of statewide offices or events scheduled to occur after May 8. The University will evaluate those activities in light of the continued spread of novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) and make decisions as more information becomes available.

University officials continue to monitor the situation, and updates and information can be found on the University's COVD-19 website at Clemson.edu/coronavirus