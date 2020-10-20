Clemson announces new gameday designations
CLEMSON, S.C. - Clemson Football’s Military Appreciation Day and Senior Day celebrations will take place on Nov. 28 during the game against Pittsburgh.

Military Appreciation Day represents a day of gratitude and recognition for those who have served with several presentations throughout the game. The football program recognizes its seniors with a solo run down the Hill for Senior Day.

Oct. 24 will serve as Clemson’s annual breast cancer awareness game, as well as feature additional in-stadium and game program recognition for IPTAY members.

P.A.W. Journey, Clemson football’s life and professional preparedness program will be recognized during the Oct. 31 contest against Boston College. Oct. 25-31 is designated as P.A.W. Journey Week.

Homecoming, Parents Weekend and Hall of Fame Day will not take place in 2020.

