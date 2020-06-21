Clemson announces increased detection of COVID-19 in community

The City of Clemson and Clemson University announced Sunday increased detection of COVID-19 throughout the Clemson community. In the last week alone, the State of South Carolina has seen more than 6,000 new infections of COVID-19 – more than 26 percent of the total cases since the beginning of the pandemic. City and University officials have begun testing wastewater coming into the Cochran Road Wastewater Treatment Plant, and initial results indicate the presence of elevated COVID-19 levels in the community. This week, South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has reported an increase in the number of cases in individuals under 30 years of age. As a result, both State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell and DHEC physician consultant Brannon Traxler reiterated the importance of individual behaviors and actions being taken, and maintained, to help stop the spread of the disease.

As the State of South Carolina continue to experience rapid community spread, Clemson city and University officials strongly urge all individuals to wear face coverings in public and to maintain social distancing. More information about steps individuals should take if they test positive or have known exposure is available on the University’s website at www.clemson.edu/coronavirus.