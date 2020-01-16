BREAKING

by - Correspondent - Thursday, January 16, 2020 3:01 PM
Clemson among eight ACC teams in Directors' Cup top-15

The ACC had a strong fall sports season that wrapped on Monday with Clemson's spot in the football national title game.

The conference had eight teams in the top-15 of the Directors' Cup fall standings, which assigned points for six different sports, with Virginia (sixth place), Louisville (eighth), Notre Dame (ninth) and North Carolina (10th), Florida State (11th), Clemson (14th) and Boston College and NC State tied for 15th.

Clemson registered its most points for the No. 2 football finish (90), followed by men's soccer (73) and women's soccer (50).

The Tigers' athletic program was 44th after the fall sports season last year.

