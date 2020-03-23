Clemson WR listed in ESPN's Top 10 receivers for 2020

Justyn Ross is one of those playmakers whose skills should translate at the next level after his collegiate career.

ESPN ranked its top wide receivers for 2020, and Ross was listed No. 7 overall.

“This past year, Ross wasn’t able to replicate his true freshman season from 2018 -- in which he was the second highest-graded receiver in the country --, but he was still able to put together a solid year,” ESPN said.

Ross had 66 catches for 865 yards (13.1 YPC) and eight touchdowns last season.

“His two-year WAA ranks among the ten best in the country at his position. The 6-foot-4 Ross has been one of the best deep threats in college football, ranking second in two-year receiving grade on targets of 20-plus yards. His size comes in clutch on these targets, as he just flat-out bodies defensive backs in contested situations, hauling in nine of 13 such deep targets in his career. The vertical route tree is clearly his specialty -- he’s generated the third-most explosive plays on vertical routes in his career.”