Clemson University announces first confirmed case of coronavirus

Clemson University received confirmation an individual affiliated with the University has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual self-identified upon having symptoms and has not been in any University building since prior to becoming symptomatic. This person reached out to their healthcare provider for guidance, has been self-quarantining at home, and maintaining phone contact with health providers. In addition, individuals in direct contact with the patient before the patient became symptomatic were notified of the testing, have been in self-quarantine since that time, and have not shown any symptoms. Clemson University officials continue to closely monitor COVID-19 and are actively engaged in daily planning in an effort to inform and reduce the risk to faculty, staff, students and visitors from the virus. University officials are committed to providing ongoing, accurate information to our entire community through the university website at Clemson.edu/coronavirus. Clemson University continues to encourage all individuals to follow guidance provided by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC):

Individuals with signs of illness should stay at home and not attend public gatherings. South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands, especially after being in a public place.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

“Residents should not expect individual notification that they were exposed to a case, rather everyone should practice social distancing, stay home and stay away from other people if they’re sick, and wash their hands frequently with soap and water,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant.