|
Clemson OL signs as a free agent
|Saturday, April 25, 2020 8:29 PM- -
Former Clemson offensive lineman
Sean Pollard tells TigerNet he has signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent.
Pollard was a utility lineman over his Clemson career, seeing time at tackle, guard and center in his 55 games and 38 starts. The N.C. native was a second-team All-ACC pick as a center last season and as an offensive tackle as a junior. He was the 17th player in school history to earn three All-ACC academic honors.
Pollard was a utility lineman over his Clemson career, seeing time at tackle, guard and center in his 55 games and 38 starts.
The N.C. native was a second-team All-ACC pick as a center last season and as an offensive tackle as a junior.
He was the 17th player in school history to earn three All-ACC academic honors.
Tags: Sean Pollard