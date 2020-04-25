BREAKING

Clemson OL signs as a free agent
by - Correspondent - Saturday, April 25, 2020 8:29 PM
Clemson OL signs as a free agent

Former Clemson offensive lineman Sean Pollard tells TigerNet he has signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent.

Pollard was a utility lineman over his Clemson career, seeing time at tackle, guard and center in his 55 games and 38 starts.

The N.C. native was a second-team All-ACC pick as a center last season and as an offensive tackle as a junior.

He was the 17th player in school history to earn three All-ACC academic honors.

Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson OL signs as a free agent
Clemson OL signs as a free agent
WATCH: John Simpson gets the call from the Raiders
WATCH: John Simpson gets the call from the Raiders
NFL draft: Former Clemson safety drafted by Raiders
NFL draft: Former Clemson safety drafted by Raiders
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week