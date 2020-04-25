Clemson OL signs as a free agent

Former Clemson offensive lineman Sean Pollard tells TigerNet he has signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. Pollard was a utility lineman over his Clemson career, seeing time at tackle, guard and center in his 55 games and 38 starts. The N.C. native was a second-team All-ACC pick as a center last season and as an offensive tackle as a junior. He was the 17th player in school history to earn three All-ACC academic honors.

