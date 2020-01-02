Clemson-LSU ticket prices fourth-highest title game ever

According to our good friends at TicketIQ, average prices listed on the secondary market for the title game are currently at $2,350, while the get-in price is as low as $1,207.

This would make the title game the fourth most expensive CFB championship matchup in history behind 2018 Alabama-Georgia ($4,040), 2011 Auburn-Oregon ($2,992), and 2017 Alabama-Clemson ($2,898).

Prices have remained high as LSU fans have grabbed a ton of tickets since it is in their backyard. On the other hand, some Clemson fans are unable to attend financially as it is Clemson's fourth title appearance in the last five seasons.