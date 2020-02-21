|
Clemson LB Bryton Constantin to undergo knee surgery
|Friday, February 21, 2020 12:16 PM- -
Clemson redshirt freshman linebacker
Bryton Constantin will undergo another knee surgery next week after a setback with re-tearing an ACL, TigerNet has confirmed.
Constantin first announced the news on social media Thursday. Constantin suffered a torn ACL both as a senior in high school and then also last September on campus in Clemson. The Baton Rouge native had begun some workouts during Clemson’s Playoff prep with hopes of being back in the mix for practice this August. Constantin was a four-star and top-100-rated player overall as an inside linebacker. He helped lead University Lab (La.) to state championships in 2017 and 2018.
ACL surgery next week. 3rd times a charm. #GodSpeed— Bryton Constantin (@Kxng_Bryton) February 20, 2020
