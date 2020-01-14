|
Clemson Football team arrival time
|Tuesday, January 14, 2020 10:59 AM-
A Clemson spokesman said the team is tentatively scheduled to arrive back to Clemson's Allen N. Reeves Football Complex around 5:00 pm. Please be patient if they take longer than expected.
TigerNet would like to congratulate the Clemson Football team on their amazing season and accomplishments and hopefully, they will have a huge welcome back to campus.
We will post more updates as we get them.