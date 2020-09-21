Clemson DT will be out at least until December after surgery
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, September 21, 2020 5:54 PM
Ruke Orhorhoro is another talented DL on Clemson's roster
Ruke Orhorhoro is another talented DL on Clemson's roster

Clemson's defense is stacked with defensive line talent across the board.

One of those players is sophomore defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro who had successful surgery on his knee recently according to head coach Dabo Swinney on Monday.

However, the scope turned more into a repair of his meniscus, and Swinney announced that he will be out until at least December.

In 2019, he had five tackles including 1.5 for loss and a half of a sack in 84 career snaps.

He is the first Clemson signee from the state of Michigan since 1975.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Former Clemson WR signs to Cardinals practice squad
Former Clemson WR signs to Cardinals practice squad
WATCH: Tigers react to Clemson home opener, TD celebrations
WATCH: Tigers react to Clemson home opener, TD celebrations
WATCH: Tigers celebrate walk-on kicker's big moment in home opener
WATCH: Tigers celebrate walk-on kicker's big moment in home opener
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Ruke Orhorhoro News
Top Clemson News of the Week