Clemson DT will be out at least until December after surgery

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson's defense is stacked with defensive line talent across the board.

One of those players is sophomore defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro who had successful surgery on his knee recently according to head coach Dabo Swinney on Monday.

However, the scope turned more into a repair of his meniscus, and Swinney announced that he will be out until at least December.

In 2019, he had five tackles including 1.5 for loss and a half of a sack in 84 career snaps.

He is the first Clemson signee from the state of Michigan since 1975.