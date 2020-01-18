Clemson DT entering transfer portal

He is a graduate and therefore eligible immediately for one more season at his next institution.

"I have never shied away from hard work or a challenge," Kelly said in a social media statement. "My time at Clemson was a challenge that I happily accepted, I worked hard to be the best defensive lineman, teammate and student I could be. I would like to thank all of the Clemson fans for sticking with me through this ride and supporting me through all of my decisions. Your support means everything.

"With this being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and continue my football career elsewhere. It is an honor to be able to say that I graduated from Clemson. Clemson will always have a special place in my heart."

The Wichita, Kansas native totaled 26 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 28 games as a Tiger.

Kelly, a former four-star and consensus top-150 prospect, didn't see action in either playoff game and saw double-digit plays in only four games to total 87 snaps in 2019.