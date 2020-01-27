Clemson Baseball Fan Day details

After the scrimmage, fans can meet Tiger players during an autograph session. Ticket office staff members will also be on hand to answer questions and sell tickets.

Posters, schedule cards and other promotional materials will be available free for fans along with family activities and inflatables located throughout the concourse areas. Concession stands and the team shop by Fanatics will be open as well.

Clemson opens the 2020 season against Liberty on Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.