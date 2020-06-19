Clemson Athletics releases latest COVID-19 numbers

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson released the following statement announcing an uptick of COVID-19 positive tests (28) from their student-athletes: Thus far in the month of June, Clemson Athletics student-athletes and staff have completed 315 tests for COVID-19 with a total of 28 positive results. Clemson has notified and isolated each of those individuals who tested positive for a period of at least 10 days. Close known contacts have also been asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days. Most of the total cases have been asymptomatic, and none have required hospitalization. As community transmission continues throughout the area, it is advised that individuals monitor for symptoms. As the State of South Carolina and the Upstate continue to experience community transmission of COVID-19, individuals are advised to continue to practice non-pharmaceutical interventions, including face coverings and social distancing.

According to multiple reports, 23 out of 28 positive tests are Clemson football players.

Earlier in the week, the University of Texas reported 13 positive cases of COVID-19 with their team.

DHEC announced 1,081 new confirmed cases Friday and 18 additional confirmed deaths in South Carolina.

FWIW, Clemson has been among the most aggressive in testing and screening. No one has been hospitalized. The state of SC is also at an all-time high in total & % of positive tests, so it’s not limited to Clemson campus. — Hi, I’m David (@ADavidHaleJoint) June 19, 2020

Clemson announces that 28 athletes and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/6wol1CcFu7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 19, 2020

Approximately 23 of Clemson's 28 positive tests are football players. pic.twitter.com/wqSPG0VTIO — theScore (@theScore) June 19, 2020