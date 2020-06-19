Clemson Athletics releases latest COVID-19 numbers
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, June 19, 2020 5:33 PM
Clemson Athletics releases latest COVID-19 numbers

Clemson released the following statement announcing an uptick of COVID-19 positive tests (28) from their student-athletes:

Thus far in the month of June, Clemson Athletics student-athletes and staff have completed 315 tests for COVID-19 with a total of 28 positive results.

Clemson has notified and isolated each of those individuals who tested positive for a period of at least 10 days. Close known contacts have also been asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days. Most of the total cases have been asymptomatic, and none have required hospitalization. As community transmission continues throughout the area, it is advised that individuals monitor for symptoms.

As the State of South Carolina and the Upstate continue to experience community transmission of COVID-19, individuals are advised to continue to practice non-pharmaceutical interventions, including face coverings and social distancing.

According to multiple reports, 23 out of 28 positive tests are Clemson football players.

Earlier in the week, the University of Texas reported 13 positive cases of COVID-19 with their team.

DHEC announced 1,081 new confirmed cases Friday and 18 additional confirmed deaths in South Carolina.

