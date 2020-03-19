City of Clemson approves voluntary curfew starting Friday

The Coronavirus is undoubtedly disrupting the way of life in so many different facets. The City of Clemson understands the need for social distancing and to get people to respect the severity of the situation so they have unanimously approved a voluntary curfew during a meeting on Thursday afternoon. They are encouraging this voluntary curfew to be observed from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. each day starting on Friday. Medical employees, military, and also utility workers from the city, state, and government agencies will be exempt from these measures. The voluntary curfew does not apply to those that are sick and need to go to the hospital, etc. Press release from City: The health and safety of all citizens and visitors in our community is paramount. Stemming the spread of the virus cannot be accomplished unless all members of our community work together. In an effort to limit spread of the virus, and to work to protect our most vulnerable citizens and visitors, the City of Clemson hereby urges voluntary compliance with a nightly curfew. Effective, Friday, March 20, 2020, the City of Clemson urges all citizens and visitors to observe a voluntary curfew from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. each day.

The following are exempt from the curfew:

Police officers

Firefighters/EMTs

Active duty military

Healthcare providers

Public works and utility workers employed by any public utility, or by the City of Clemson, Pickens County, the State of South Carolina, or the federal government

Authorized City of Clemson employees and officials performing City work

Persons needing immediate medical assistance may also travel to healthcare providers during voluntary curfew hours, as may be necessary.

Persons able to work remotely are strongly urged to do so, rather than to travel during the hours of the voluntary curfew. However, traveling directly to and from workplaces operating during curfew hours is permitted.

Of course, complying with a voluntary curfew will require changes to all of our normal lives. However, this is a serious situation and now is the time for us to act as a community to prevent spreading the virus.

Please join together to comply with the voluntary curfew and send the message that the City of Clemson and its residents Stand Strong Together against the COVID-19 Virus. Let us set the standard for other communities to follow.