Chargers pick up fifth-year option on Mike Williams
by - Correspondent - Thursday, April 30, 2020 1:58 PM
(USA TODAY Sports-Kirby Lee)
(USA TODAY Sports-Kirby Lee)

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Thursday that they picked up the fifth-year option on former Clemson receiver Mike Williams' contract.

Stretching his deal into the 2021 season, Spotrac estimates it being worth around $15.7 million for that campaign.

Williams became a top target last season after dealing with injuries early in his career, totaling 49 catches for 1,001 yards and two touchdowns in 2019.

He combined for 54 catches and 759 yards with 10 TDs his previous two years as a Charger.

Williams was picked 7th overall in the 2017 NFL draft.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson updates plan for events and fall, opening limited outdoor recreational areas
Clemson updates plan for events and fall, opening limited outdoor recreational areas
Former Clemson CB's brother announces Tigers offer
Former Clemson CB's brother announces Tigers offer
Report: New NCAA rules worth over $1 million for stars like Trevor Lawrence in future
Report: New NCAA rules worth over $1 million for stars like Trevor Lawrence in future
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week