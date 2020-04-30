Chargers pick up fifth-year option on Mike Williams

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Thursday that they picked up the fifth-year option on former Clemson receiver Mike Williams' contract. Stretching his deal into the 2021 season, Spotrac estimates it being worth around $15.7 million for that campaign. Williams became a top target last season after dealing with injuries early in his career, totaling 49 catches for 1,001 yards and two touchdowns in 2019. He combined for 54 catches and 759 yards with 10 TDs his previous two years as a Charger.

Williams was picked 7th overall in the 2017 NFL draft.

We’ve exercised the fifth-year option on Mike Williams. pic.twitter.com/8NMCGitCiI — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 30, 2020