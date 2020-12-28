CFB Playoff MegaCast returns with 9 offerings for each semifinal

Press Release

ESPN boasts nine presentations of each College Football Playoff Semifinal courtesy of the network’s annual CFP MegaCast production on New Year’s Day. In total, nearly 40 presentations will be available across the New Year’s Six, peaking with the CFP Semifinals as the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One highlights No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame (4 p.m. ET) and the Allstate Sugar Bowl features No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State (8 p.m.) Across all New Year’s Six games, ESPN will provide fans with nearly 40 different presentations across the six preeminent bowls. ESPN’s entire offering of the New Year’s Six is a preview for ESPN’s presentation of the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T on Monday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m. Additional New Year’s Six Matchups:

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

No. 7 Florida vs. No. 6 Oklahoma

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

No. 9 Georgia vs. No. 8 Cincinnati

Playstation Fiesta Bowl

No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 10 Iowa State

Capital One Orange Bowl

No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 North Carolina

Technology is at the Forefront of CFP Semifinals MegaCast

The College Football Playoff Semifinals MegaCast kicks off with ESPN airing the traditional telecast, which features the network’s innovative technology combined with unique vantage points, providing fans with a state-of-the-art presentation. More than 50 cameras will be deployed inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La. Featured in at least one of the CFP semifinals will be:

AllCam: Captures the entire field at all times

Eight End Zone Pylon Cams: Cameras inside all eight pylons

RefCam: Cameras affixed to the bill of the ref’s hat

First and Ten: Cameras at multiple angles of the first down line

Alternate Presentations (all available on the ESPN App):

Command Center (ESPN2): A multi-angle presentation, which includes up to four different vantage points at any one time, with statistics and real-time drive charts supplementing the game action.

Skycast (ESPNU): The popular view from above the action and behind the offense on most plays. This unique angle has

long been one of ESPN’s alternate viewing options and is readily available on multiple games every week. New this year, replays will be shown regularly throughout the presentation.

DataCenter (ESPNEWS): A perfect catch-all viewing option, as ESPN’s main telecast will be surrounded by real-time stats, analytics, social media commentary and player information.

All-22 (ESPN App): Watch the game the same way players and coaches study film, with a vantage point high above the field of play. The angle allows for the 22 players on the field to be seen at all times, providing the ability to distinguish how plays develop.

New Year’s Six Slated for Several Alternate Presentations

Both Command Center and Skycast will also be available on the ESPN App for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Playstation Fiesta Bowl and Capital One Orange Bowl, as ESPN provides multi-platform presentations for the New Year’s Six bowls. Additionally, the Command Center and Skycast for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will be simulcast on ESPN2 and ESPNU, respectively.

Cast of Commentators Set for CFP Semifinals

In addition to multiple presentations, fans will be able to hear the call of the CFP Semifinals from a multitude of broadcast teams:

Main Telecast (ESPN): Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay and Allison Williams will call the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One. In primetime, ESPN’s lead Saturday Night Football crew of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor will be joined by Tom Rinaldi in New Orleans for the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

ESPN Radio (ESPN App): The broadcast is available throughout the country on more than 400 ESPN Radio stations, the ESPN App, ESPNRadio.com, SiriusXM, Apple Music, iHeartRadio and TuneIn.

Rose Bowl: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Holly Rowe

Sugar Bowl: Sean Kelley and Barrett Jones

Hometown Audio Feed: Fans can listen to the local radio broadcast of each of the four teams, with their audio feed synced up with ESPN’s presentation. This MegaCast feed is made possible in conjunction with Alabama Radio Network Powered by Learfield/IMG College, Clemson Sports and Campus Marketing Powered by JMI Sports, Notre Dame Radio Network Powered by Notre Dame Global Partnerships and Ohio State Sports Network Powered by Learfield/IMG College.

Alabama (SEC Network): Eli Gold, John Parker Wilson, Rashad Johnson and Chris Stewart

Clemson (ACC Network): Don Munson, Tim Bourret and Reggie Merriweather

Notre Dame (ACC Network): Paul Burmeister, Ryan Harris and Jack Nolan

Ohio State (ESPN App): Paul Keels, Jim Lachey, Matt Andrews and Skip Mosic

ESPN Deportes (ESPN App): Spanish-language call with Eduardo Varela and Pablo Viruega (Rose Bowl Game) and Javier Trejo Garay and Ramiro Pruneda (Sugar Bowl)