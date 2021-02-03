Brett Favre on Deshaun Watson's trade request
Brett Favre visited a Clemson practice back in 2018
Another day and another hot take by Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre.

Favre was interviewed by Yahoo Sports this week and was asked about his thoughts on Deshaun Watson's trade request from the Houston Texans.

“You get paid a ton of money to do a certain job, and just do it, and let the chips fall where they may,” Favre said.

Favre understands it was a long time ago when he played.

“I think we make too much money to voice an opinion, but I’m not saying he’s wrong. Again I think it’s a different day and time, and it’ll be interesting to see how the organization handles it.”

Watson's agent David Mulugheta saw Favre's comments and took up for his star quarterback on social media.

"Brett should probably stop throwing stones from that glass house he’s sitting in," he tweeted.

