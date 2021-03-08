Brett Favre backtracks on his Deshaun Watson criticism

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre was interviewed by Yahoo Sports back in February and was asked about his thoughts on Deshaun Watson's trade request from the Houston Texans. “I’m kind of old school,” Favre said. “You get paid a ton of money to do a certain job and just do it and let the chips fall where they may. I think we make too much money to voice an opinion, but I’m not saying he’s wrong. I think it’s a different day and time, and it’ll be interesting to see how the organization handles it.” Favre realized he should not have said anything when he didn't know the facts.

“When I made those comments, I also said, ‘I don’t know all the details.’ Honestly, in fairness to Deshaun, or anyone in that situation, it’s probably best that I didn’t make the comments I made,” Favre said recently on the “Pardon My Take” podcast. “I made them specifically based on the fact that, again, not knowing the details, which I think obviously is very important, so I’m wrong in respect to making comments without knowing the facts.

“If they ask his advice or ask him to be involved in any shape or form, and then ignore him, then I can see where there’s a problem,” Favre said. “Is that enough of a problem to demand a trade? I don’t know.

Favre understands that Watson is one of the top players in the NFL.

“I think he’s one of the great young quarterbacks in the league, and there’s no reason to think he won’t shatter records and win a championship, if not more than one, whether it be there or somewhere else," Favre said. "My whole deal is if you demand a trade because they didn’t listen to your input when they didn’t ask for it, I don’t wanna say that that’s wrong or right, but again, today’s game, it’s different.”

Watson signed a four-year, $156 million extension last summer.