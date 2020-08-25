Bojangles brings back Clemson-themed Big Bo Boxes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Fans of the University of North Carolina Wilmington, University of Tennessee and East Carolina University: pull up a chair to one of the South’s greatest traditions. Bojangles’ limited-time, 2020 collection of team-themed Big Bo Boxes is growing, as the home of made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits and perfectly seasoned fried chicken drafts three new colleges to join its squad.

The rookies are joining the roster of legends including the University of Alabama, Clemson University, East Tennessee State University, James Madison University, University of Georgia, University of South Carolina, University of Virginia, Western Carolina University and – of course – Bojangles’ NFL home team, the Carolina Panthers.

“Loyalty to our team runs deep in the South, and no matter how much this season of uncertainty has taken from us, it won’t take our team spirit,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Bojangles. “This year, maybe your favorite team can’t hear you from the stands, but they can see those Big Bo Boxes in your hands.”

Families can drop a box – not the ball – on mealtime by purchasing and enjoying one of our delicious 8, 12 or 20-piece meals with their choice of home-style fixin’s, biscuits and Legendary Iced Tea®. The boxes also include cups, plates and utensils. The team-themed Big Bo Boxes will be available at restaurants in each team’s primary market(s).

“We want to extend a warm welcome and a challenge to our Big Bo Box newcomers,” added Woodward, “Do you have more spirit than the rest of the schools?”

In typical Southern fashion, Bojangles never misses a chance to kick off the fun. Stay tuned for some exciting, activation audibles the brand will be calling soon, whether we have football or not.