As schools cut sports, where does Clemson stand?

David Hood by Senior Writer -

As universities and colleges across the country continue to cut athletic programs as they struggle with the budgetary constraints inflicted by the ongoing pandemic, the good news is that all of the sports at Clemson University are safe for now. Nearby Furman trimmed two men’s sports Monday. According to a press release sent by the school, “In an effort to address the unprecedented financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Furman University on Monday announced that it would cut the salaries of the president and senior administrators, implement furloughs and budget reductions, and discontinue the baseball and men’s lacrosse programs.” The Paladins first played baseball in 1896.

The University of Akron cut three athletic programs last week – the men’s cross country team, the men’s golf team, and the women’s tennis team, adding to the list the number of programs that have been hit hard by the coronavirus.

Schools are losing money because of several factors, including the fact that many conference tournaments were canceled, entire spring seasons were canceled, and tuition dollars have taken a hit because of the uncertainty whether or not students will return in the fall for in-person classes.

At Clemson, a school spokesman told TigerNet the Tigers don't have any plans to cut programs.

Clemson is fortunate in that the football program provides a huge safety net for the other athletic programs – monetary support from boosters, media contracts (including the ACC Network), funds earned from home games, and five consecutive trips to the College Football Playoff have Clemson on solid financial footing.