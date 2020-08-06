Another ACC star opts out for 2020 season

At least two NFL draft first-round talents from the ACC have decided to opt out for 2020.

The first was announced recently with Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley last week, and Thursday, Miami coach Manny Diaz announced that projected top-5 pick and defensive end Gregory Rousseau will opt out.

Clemson is slated to face Miami at home on Oct. 10. The Tigers travel to Virginia Tech on Dec. 5.

Rousseau ranked second in the NCAA and tops in the ACC in sacks last season (15.5) and top-10 nationally and tops in the ACC in TFLs (20).

The NCAA mandated this week that players choosing to opt out this season during the COVID-19 pandemic would have their scholarships honored.