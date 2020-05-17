ALERT: NEW Clemson face-coverings released
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, May 17, 2020 9:19 AM

Check out several officially-licensed Clemson face-coverings from Fanatics that were just released.

Use code 39SHIP for free shipping on orders over $39.

Thanks for supporting TigerNet by buying gear through our links! Go Tigers!

***A portion of Clemson's royalties will be donated by the university to food banks throughout the Pickens County/Upstate area to support those in need.

Other popular Clemson items in the last week:

Check out these Clemson masks too:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
ALERT: NEW Clemson face-coverings released
ALERT: NEW Clemson face-coverings released
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #46 'Death Valley in 1949'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #46 'Death Valley in 1949'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #45 '1929 Uniforms'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #45 '1929 Uniforms'
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week