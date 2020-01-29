ACC softball coaches predict conference, inaugural Clemson season

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Six-time Atlantic Coast Conference Champion Florida State leads all ACC teams with five selections to 2020 Preseason All-ACC Softball Team and has been chosen as the 2020 ACC softball preseason favorite in a vote of the league’s 13 head coaches. The Seminoles have won six straight ACC Softball Championships and received 10 first-place votes. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams. Virginia Tech finished second in the poll with 123 points and two first-place votes, while Notre Dame was picked third with 121 points and one first-place vote. North Carolina (117 points), Louisville (103 points) and Georgia Tech (78 points) were slated fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively. NC State was picked seventh with 77 points, followed by Duke (74 points), Syracuse (51 points) and Clemson in 10th with 43 points. Virginia finished with 37 points for 11th as Pitt (33 points) and Boston College (16 points) rounded out the voting. Virginia Tech has four representatives on the team, while North Carolina and Notre Dame have two selections each. Georgia Tech and Louisville each had one representative on the team.

The preseason squad includes seven members named 2019 First Team All-ACC, three of which were named to the All-Freshman Team, and three 2019 Second Team All-ACC selections.

The Preseason All-ACC Softball Team is voted on by the league's head coaches and consists of a minimum of 14 players. Each ballot consisted of five infielders, four outfielders, three pitchers, a catcher and either a designated player or utility player.

Clemson softball opens its first season on Feb. 7 in Orlando versus St. John's (10 a.m.) and has a home opener on Feb. 12 versus Western Carolina (2:30 p.m. start of doubleheader).

2020 ACC Softball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Florida State (141 points, 10 first-place votes)

2. Virginia Tech (123 points, 2 first-place votes)

3. Notre Dame (121 points, 1 first-place vote)

4. North Carolina (117 points)

5. Louisville (103 points)

6. Georgia Tech (78 points)

7. NC State (77 points)

8. Duke (74 points)

9. Syracuse (51 points)

10. Clemson (43 points)

11. Virginia (37 points)

12. Pitt (33 points)

13. Boston College (16 points)

2020 Preseason All-ACC Softball Team

Sydney Sherrill, Florida State, Jr., IF

Breanna Roper, Georgia Tech, Jr., IF

Katie Marino, Notre Dame, Sr., IF

Jayme Bailey, Virginia Tech, So., IF

Kelsey Bennett, Virginia Tech, So., IF

Dani Morgan, Florida State, Sr., OF

Celene Funke, Louisville, Sr., OF

Kristina Burkhardt, North Carolina, R-Jr., OF

Darby Trull, Virginia Tech, Jr., OF

Caylan Arnold, Florida State, Sr., P

Brittany Pickett, North Carolina, Sr., P

Payton Tidd, Notre Dame, So., P

Keely Rochard, Virginia Tech, Jr., P

Anna Shelnutt, Florida State, Sr., C

Elizabeth Mason, Florida State, R-Jr., UT