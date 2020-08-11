ACC releases statement after Big 10, Pac-12 postpone sports

The ACC released a statement in the wake of the Big Ten and Pac-12 announcing postponements of their respective fall sports seasons.

The statement said that they are pleased with the protocols they have in place and will continue to follow them.

More from the ACC:

"The ACC will continue to make decisions based on medical advice, inclusive of our Medical Advisory Group, local and state health guidelines, and so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities' academic missions.

"The safety of our students, staff and overall campus communities will always be our top priority, and we are pleased with the protocols being administered on our 15 campuses. We will continue to follow our process that has been in place for months and has served us well.

"We understand the need to stay flexible and be prepared to adjusted as medical information and the landscape evolves."

The Big 12 is slated to make a decision next with a call scheduled for 6 p.m. Eastern. The SEC released a similar statement to the ACC: