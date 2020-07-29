ACC medical advisory group unveils report surrounding COVID-19

The ACC's medical advisory group released a report filled with guidelines regarding COVID-19 protocol.

Here's how they introduced their findings and the full report is below:

Since May 14th, the Atlantic Coast Conference COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group (MAG) has met weekly to share information related to the impact of COVID-19 on college campuses and the return of college sports. As a result of the discussions, the MAG has determined it is prudent to recommend minimum standards be established as campus and college sports leaders evaluate the return of college sports for the 2020-21 academic year. Given the nature of the virus, minimum standards will provide guidance on appropriate risk mitigation strategies and engender a level of trust and confidence among members that conference colleagues have taken on the same, if not additional, strategies.

The MAG is comprised of each member institution and includes a crosssection of infectious disease experts, public health experts, campus student health experts, team physicians, athletic health care administrators and a mental health expert.

More from the report: