ACC has three teams in top-9 of Coaches Poll
|Sunday, November 22, 2020 12:37 PM-
With no upsets in the top-9 teams this week, the ACC maintained its reps there with Notre Dame (2), Clemson (4) and Miami (9).
Alabama is on top of the poll with 59 first-place votes, Ohio State is third (1 FPV) and Florida rounds out the top-5.
With two postponements and a scheduled off week, only two top-5-ranked teams in the Coaches Poll played this week with Alabama, which trounced Kentucky at home, 63-3, and Florida, which topped Vanderbilt 38-17 on the road.
North Carolina wraps up the ACC's reps at No. 23.
The first College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled on ESPN at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Coaches Poll - 11/22
Rank Team Record Points 1st votes
1 Alabama 7-0 1547 59
2 Notre Dame 8-0 1469 2
3 Ohio State 4-0 1425 1
4 Clemson 7-1 1353
5 Florida 6-1 1256
6 Texas A&M 5-1 1241
7 Cincinnati 8-0 1166
8 Brigham Young 9-0 1103
9 Miami 7-1 1005
10 Georgia 5-2 897
11 Oregon 3-0 876
12 Indiana 4-1 821
13 Northwestern 5-0 813
14 Oklahoma 6-2 756
15 Iowa State 6-2 685
16 Marshall 7-0 563
17 Coastal Carolina 8-0 530
18 Southern California 3-0 508
19 Auburn 5-2 427
20 Wisconsin 2-1 409
21 Texas 5-2 306
22 Oklahoma State 5-2 299
23 North Carolina 6-2 205
24 UL Lafayette 7-1 165
25 Tulsa 5-1 120
Dropped out: No. 22 Liberty.
Others rec. votes: Nevada 39; Liberty 27; Missouri 24; Washington 17; San Jose State 13; Maryland 13; NC State 12; Boston College 12; Boise State 11; Southern Methodist 10; Memphis 9; Army 6; Appalachian State 6; Louisiana State 3; Purdue 2; Iowa 1.