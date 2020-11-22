BREAKING

ACC has three teams in top-9 of Coaches Poll
by - Sunday, November 22, 2020 12:37 PM
(ACC photo)
(ACC photo)

With no upsets in the top-9 teams this week, the ACC maintained its reps there with Notre Dame (2), Clemson (4) and Miami (9).

Alabama is on top of the poll with 59 first-place votes, Ohio State is third (1 FPV) and Florida rounds out the top-5.

With two postponements and a scheduled off week, only two top-5-ranked teams in the Coaches Poll played this week with Alabama, which trounced Kentucky at home, 63-3, and Florida, which topped Vanderbilt 38-17 on the road.

North Carolina wraps up the ACC's reps at No. 23.

The first College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled on ESPN at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Coaches Poll - 11/22

Rank Team Record Points 1st votes

1 Alabama 7-0 1547 59

2 Notre Dame 8-0 1469 2

3 Ohio State 4-0 1425 1

4 Clemson 7-1 1353

5 Florida 6-1 1256

6 Texas A&M 5-1 1241

7 Cincinnati 8-0 1166

8 Brigham Young 9-0 1103

9 Miami 7-1 1005

10 Georgia 5-2 897

11 Oregon 3-0 876

12 Indiana 4-1 821

13 Northwestern 5-0 813

14 Oklahoma 6-2 756

15 Iowa State 6-2 685

16 Marshall 7-0 563

17 Coastal Carolina 8-0 530

18 Southern California 3-0 508

19 Auburn 5-2 427

20 Wisconsin 2-1 409

21 Texas 5-2 306

22 Oklahoma State 5-2 299

23 North Carolina 6-2 205

24 UL Lafayette 7-1 165

25 Tulsa 5-1 120

Dropped out: No. 22 Liberty.

Others rec. votes: Nevada 39; Liberty 27; Missouri 24; Washington 17; San Jose State 13; Maryland 13; NC State 12; Boston College 12; Boise State 11; Southern Methodist 10; Memphis 9; Army 6; Appalachian State 6; Louisiana State 3; Purdue 2; Iowa 1.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson-Pitt game time, TV announced
Clemson-Pitt game time, TV announced
Kirk Herbstreit releases his latest top six rankings
Kirk Herbstreit releases his latest top six rankings
Tee Higgins fined for touchdown celebration vs. Steelers
Tee Higgins fined for touchdown celebration vs. Steelers
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week