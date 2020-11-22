ACC has three teams in top-9 of Coaches Poll

With no upsets in the top-9 teams this week, the ACC maintained its reps there with Notre Dame (2), Clemson (4) and Miami (9).

Alabama is on top of the poll with 59 first-place votes, Ohio State is third (1 FPV) and Florida rounds out the top-5.

With two postponements and a scheduled off week, only two top-5-ranked teams in the Coaches Poll played this week with Alabama, which trounced Kentucky at home, 63-3, and Florida, which topped Vanderbilt 38-17 on the road.

North Carolina wraps up the ACC's reps at No. 23.

The first College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled on ESPN at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Coaches Poll - 11/22

Rank Team Record Points 1st votes

1 Alabama 7-0 1547 59

2 Notre Dame 8-0 1469 2

3 Ohio State 4-0 1425 1

4 Clemson 7-1 1353

5 Florida 6-1 1256

6 Texas A&M 5-1 1241

7 Cincinnati 8-0 1166

8 Brigham Young 9-0 1103

9 Miami 7-1 1005

10 Georgia 5-2 897

11 Oregon 3-0 876

12 Indiana 4-1 821

13 Northwestern 5-0 813

14 Oklahoma 6-2 756

15 Iowa State 6-2 685

16 Marshall 7-0 563

17 Coastal Carolina 8-0 530

18 Southern California 3-0 508

19 Auburn 5-2 427

20 Wisconsin 2-1 409

21 Texas 5-2 306

22 Oklahoma State 5-2 299

23 North Carolina 6-2 205

24 UL Lafayette 7-1 165

25 Tulsa 5-1 120

Dropped out: No. 22 Liberty.

Others rec. votes: Nevada 39; Liberty 27; Missouri 24; Washington 17; San Jose State 13; Maryland 13; NC State 12; Boston College 12; Boise State 11; Southern Methodist 10; Memphis 9; Army 6; Appalachian State 6; Louisiana State 3; Purdue 2; Iowa 1.