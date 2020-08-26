ACC football game moved due to COVID-19 cases
The ACC conference schedule has seen its first change due to the COVID-19 pandemic with its revised slate.

NC State was set to open at Virginia Tech on Sept. 12, but after reports of COVID-19 clusters shutting down athletic activities at NC State, that game has been moved to a shared open date for the two on Sept. 26, as first reported by Yahoo.

"The rescheduling follows the positive tests and subsequent quarantining of student-athletes within the NC State football team," an ACC news release said. "The conference and the team are adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report."

NC State reported 22 new positive cases in the athletic department recently. WRAL's Joe Giglio first reported that the game could be moved on Monday. After initially allowing students to stay on campus through online classes, the university said those on-campus will have to move out over the next week and a half due to "rapid spread."

Virginia Tech would now be slated to open its season hosting rival Virginia on Sept. 19. NC State's next scheduled game is hosting Wake Forest on the same day.

