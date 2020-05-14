ACC commissioner lays out four scenarios for football, fall sports return

ACC commissioner John Swofford held a media teleconference Thursday after a virtual spring meeting session with conference representatives. Swofford told reporters that there are four scenarios in play: 1. A football season as scheduled 2. A shortened football season 3. No football season but having basketball 4. No sports in the 2020-21 academic year. Swofford believes they are currently on track to avoid the final two scenarios. "We are going into this year with the anticipation of playing at this point," Swofford said. "All of our institutions are indicating they intend to open in various fashions as we go into the fall." Swofford added that they wouldn't necessarily have to have every school on board to compete this season:

“I don’t think some schools not being able to compete necessarily keeps a majority of the schools that could compete from competing," Swofford told reporters.

He does believe it is a "foreign thought" that they would be playing without students returning to campus, however:

Correction: scenario three would be no football but WITH basketball. Thanks to those that alerted me to this typo. https://t.co/1QMgPmGxXu — Laine Higgins (@lainehiggins17) May 14, 2020

John Swofford says despite the loss of NCAA tournament money, ACC will be able to distribute 98 percent of projected revenues to the schools for 2019-20. "Given the circumstances, we feel pretty good about that." — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) May 14, 2020

Swofford, summing up my feelings about everything with the return of sports: "We can get terribly hypothetical in all this." — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) May 14, 2020

Roger Goodell met with the Power 5 commissioners in a conference call last week per ACC commish John Swofford. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) May 14, 2020

On a virtual news conference with reporters after spring meetings, ACC commissioner John Swofford says the league has not considered shortening any conference championships or eliminating any of the championships to save money. — Jody Demling (@jdemling) May 14, 2020

