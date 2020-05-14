ACC commissioner lays out four scenarios for football, fall sports return
by - Thursday, May 14, 2020 4:20 PM
ACC commissioner lays out four scenarios for football, fall sports return

ACC commissioner John Swofford held a media teleconference Thursday after a virtual spring meeting session with conference representatives.

Swofford told reporters that there are four scenarios in play: 1. A football season as scheduled 2. A shortened football season 3. No football season but having basketball 4. No sports in the 2020-21 academic year.

Swofford believes they are currently on track to avoid the final two scenarios.

"We are going into this year with the anticipation of playing at this point," Swofford said. "All of our institutions are indicating they intend to open in various fashions as we go into the fall."

Swofford added that they wouldn't necessarily have to have every school on board to compete this season:

“I don’t think some schools not being able to compete necessarily keeps a majority of the schools that could compete from competing," Swofford told reporters.

He does believe it is a "foreign thought" that they would be playing without students returning to campus, however:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
ACC commissioner lays out four scenarios for football, fall sports return
ACC commissioner lays out four scenarios for football, fall sports return
Throwback Thursday: Clemson's entrance into 2009 ACC title game
Throwback Thursday: Clemson's entrance into 2009 ACC title game
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #43 'Young Bob Bradley'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #43 'Young Bob Bradley'
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week