ACC Tournament canceled due to coronavirus

“Following additional consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, and in light of the continued conversations surrounding the fluidity of COVID-19, the Atlantic Coast Conference will immediately cancel the remainder of the 2020 ACC Tournament. For NCAA Tournament automatic qualification purposes, Florida State will represent the league as the ACC Champion. We are disappointed for our student-athletes, schools and fans to have to make this decision; however, the overall health and safety of all involved is the priority.”

The American and Big Ten tournaments were among the first to announce their cancellations and the SEC soon followed.

Clemson was set to play 1-seed Florida State at 12:30 p.m. after winning over Miami in the second round on Wednesday.

The Seminoles warmed up about 30 minutes prior to the game but were suddenly called off by coaches. Clemson never entered the court to warm up.