A note from our TigerNet family to yours

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Dear TigerNet readers and posters, The recent events have all of us a little stunned and feeling a little lost without sports. This was supposed to be a bit of a “regrouping” week for us. Spring break meant no football practice, and we were going to use the time to look back at the first nine practices and ahead to the final five practices and spring game. Add in softball and baseball and we were looking forward to a busy spring. The coronavirus and the need for safety took all of that away. We knew for a couple of weeks that something like this was a possibility and we began to plan for having a few weeks or a month without any press conferences or practices or availabilities with players, administrators, or coaches. That month has now turned now into an even longer period of time than we could have imagined, but life at TigerNet will go on. We will have plenty of content we can provide, and even though we may have to get creative in some of our story ideas, our entire staff of Crump and B-meist and Brandon and Nikki and David and Tony are all constantly giving input and new ideas. We also are still going to be your home for the best message boards in the ACC. It’s a place where you can vent about being at home, being at work, having to talk to your spouse or kids, or about sports. Especially Clemson sports. We plan to be here for you, and we hope you will be there for us. We will get through it together, and before long we will once again be writing about upcoming Clemson sports.

Be safe and take care,

-- TigerNet Staff