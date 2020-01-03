93 percent of the betting money is on LSU for CFB title game
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, January 3, 2020 1:35 PM
Swinney and Co. will be playing in their fourth title game in the last five seasons
The ROY Bus is getting gas and making its preparations for its upcoming natty trip to New Orleans.

Clemson is currently on a historic 29-game winning streak and the defending National Champions. However, fans and media nationally don't seem to think that matters against the offensive juggernaut of Heisman winner Joe Burrow and LSU.

Fans are putting their hard-earned money where their mouth is with regards to the winner of Clemson-LSU.

LSU is currently a 5.5 point favorite at several betting services as patrons are placing their bets for the SEC tigers at an astounding 93 percent according to ESPN's David Purdum.

This is some great bulletin board material for Swinney and Co.

