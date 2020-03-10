4-star DT releases his top five...fast-food restaurants

However, that is not what is on his mind at the moment.

Neal is prioritizing and thinking about food as he released his top five fast-food restaurants in a funny tweet on Monday night.

"Respect my decision," Neal said as he announced for Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, Cook-out, Zaxby's, and Bojangles.

It is a solid group of eateries chosen by Neal, and I'm crystal-balling for him to commit to Chick-fil-A eventually.

No love for Wendy's or KFC, though in his final group, which both probably barely missed the cut.