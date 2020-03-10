|
4-star DT releases his top five...fast-food restaurants
|Tuesday, March 10, 2020 10:06 AM- -
4-star 2022 defensive tackle Curtis Neal from Cornelius, North Carolina has some of the top offers from around the country, including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Oregon, and 17 others.
However, that is not what is on his mind at the moment. Neal is prioritizing and thinking about food as he released his top five fast-food restaurants in a funny tweet on Monday night. "Respect my decision," Neal said as he announced for Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, Cook-out, Zaxby's, and Bojangles. It is a solid group of eateries chosen by Neal, and I'm crystal-balling for him to commit to Chick-fil-A eventually. No love for Wendy's or KFC, though in his final group, which both probably barely missed the cut.
What are your top five fast-food places?
Respect my decision... pic.twitter.com/du6q5EGFnD— Curtis Neal (@CurtisNeal97) March 10, 2020