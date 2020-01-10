26 states pulling for Clemson over LSU in title game
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, January 10, 2020 9:32 PM
Credit: BetOnline.ag
Credit: BetOnline.ag

Who are the favorite Tigers still playing in College Football?

Betonline.AG released some statistics of their geotagged twitter data that tracked fan support for the National Championship game featuring Clemson and LSU.

The United States was split almost 50/50 with Clemson getting majority support in 26 states compared to LSU's 24.

LSU got more love in the middle of the country while Clemson was big in the rest of the country, especially the coasts.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson ranked No. 1 in Way-Too-Early Top 25 Poll
Clemson ranked No. 1 in Way-Too-Early Top 25 Poll
26 states pulling for Clemson over LSU in title game
26 states pulling for Clemson over LSU in title game
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week