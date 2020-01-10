26 states pulling for Clemson over LSU in title game

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Who are the favorite Tigers still playing in College Football? Betonline.AG released some statistics of their geotagged twitter data that tracked fan support for the National Championship game featuring Clemson and LSU. The United States was split almost 50/50 with Clemson getting majority support in 26 states compared to LSU's 24.

LSU got more love in the middle of the country while Clemson was big in the rest of the country, especially the coasts.