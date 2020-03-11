2020 NCAA Tournament games to be held without fans due to Coronavirus

NCAA President Mark Emmert released a statement on Wednesday stating that the upcoming men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments will take place but without fans. "The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel," Emmert stated. "Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance. While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans, and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed." Everyone try to be safe out there and please take precautions by washing your hands thoroughly and stay home if you are sick during this pandemic.