Versatile Las Vegas defender and recent offer loves Clemson's scheme

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson’s defense has featured a variety of players with the ability to occupy multiple positions, giving Brent Venables the ability to mix up looks and keep the most impactful players on the field. Clemson continues to search for those types of players, with the most recent offer going to one of the most versatile players in the 2022 class. Cyrus Moss reported a Clemson offer on Wednesday, joining Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, and USC as some of the schools to extend an offer. The 6-5, 220-pound outside linebacker/defensive end from Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV) is currently listed as a 4-star and the No. 29 player overall in the 2022 class. Moss’ Clemson recruitment dates back to August, with the talks culminating in what Moss has been waiting to hear.

“I was on FaceTime with all of the defensive staff. They toured me around the school and spoke on what it meant to be a Clemson Tiger,” Moss told TigerNet of receiving the offer. “I thought they seemed very professional. Every member of the staff takes a lot of pride in their job. Everyone was on their stuff and had great things to share. Coach Venables had a great message to share about the development as a whole person and I really enjoyed it.”

Moss’ recruitment has been led by defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall. While on-campus recruiting is still on pause, Moss has used other avenues to focus in on building relationships with coaches and schools.

“We’ve been talking every week or every other week,” Moss said of his recruitment with Hall. “I got on a phone call with him before that last playoff game and we’ve talked about doing some virtual visits. I definitely feel like I’ve been getting to know him and he’s getting to know me. I think we’ll build on that now that the season is over and they are focusing on recruiting. I’m definitely just focused a lot on my communications and relationships with coaches over texts and phone calls. I’ve done some stuff with Zoom calls and I watch film on teams and see how they run their defenses and stuff like that. I feel like I’ve still been able to get a lot of information on schools and feel out where they are on me. I haven’t been able to see campuses and stuff as much, but virtual visits have helped.”

Hall likes the aggressive play of Moss on the field and the way that Moss handles his business off the field.

“I would bring it back to one of the first conversations we ever had. He said he likes my physicality and he liked that my mindset is on par with what they expect,” he said. “That was one of the things he stressed to me is the players they recruit are players that are supposed to have the mindset of winning the national championship and wanting to make it to the NFL. He said that should be a goal of every player is to make it to the NFL and you should have that drive to always get better.”

As Moss continues to learn more about the program, Clemson’s maintained success is something that has caught his attention.

“Their ability to win national championships, and just being a top-tier school,” Moss said. “Just the confidence you can have in the team to be successful. They have been at the top of the ACC for a long time and you can be sure they are going to put a great squad on the field. They have that consistency and they send guys to the NFL every year. You can be sure of what you’re going to get there, so I have a lot of confidence in that place.”

At 6-5, Moss has the frame to add weight and maintain his burst and fluidity. Moss said that schools have been recruiting him to play outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense and at defensive end in the 4-3 scheme. Moss likes the way Venables and the defensive staff utilizes their players and believes he could be a good fit in the Tiger defense.

“I think Clemson does a great job of not getting stuck in a particular scheme,” he said. “They take the players they have and use their skillsets to the best of their abilities. It reminds me of Isaiah Simmons. They shaped the defense around him and allowed him to play different spots. They take each player’s skills and abilities and put that to the best use. I definitely think they would do the same for me.”

Moss plans on releasing a list of top schools in the near future and also plans on scheduling visits to those schools once recruiting resumes. What will Moss be looking for in a school when deciding which schools will make the cut?

“Definitely NFL development and where would be a good place to showcase myself and get developed,” Moss said. “Also, the position coaches and their success. I’ll be looking at the atmosphere around me and a place you will be pushed, the strength staff and the nutrition and if the players get stronger there, and player development on and off the field.”

Moss has been selected as a participant in the 2022 All-American Bowl, one of the top all-star games for high school seniors. During the 2019 football season, Moss recorded 48 tackles, with 7 for loss and 3.5 sacks,