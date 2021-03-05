Lyn-J Dixon: Transferring wasn't option for him because Clemson equips for life

Many people expected Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon to test the transfer portal at some point over the last few seasons, but Dixon has never wavered from his commitment to the Tigers. With the starting job up for grabs this season, Dixon is maintaining his stoic attitude and only has one worry: himself. Dixon enters 2021 with 1,372 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 208 career attempts and 183 yards on 18 catches in 519 career snaps over 38 game. The Georgia native begins his fourth season ranked second in school history in yards per carry (6.60) behind Travis Etienne. The running backs room has a mix of veterans, guys like Darien Rencher, Mikey Dukes, and Chez Mellusi, and youngsters like Kobe Pace, Phil Mafah, and Will Shipley. As Dixon looks over the roster of younger players, he knows he has one job.

"Really just got to maintain focus and keep working to show the young guys how to work,” Dixon told TigerNet earlier this week. “Not letting things on outside get to you and just maintain focus worry about yourself and yourself only-- nobody else. Just keep striving.

"Phil and Will, they come out with the mat drills we have. Them guys were working, Even though they were tired, they were picking it up and pushing every step forward. That showed me something about those guys and they're gonna be good in a couple of years.”

Dixon came on strong at the end of the 2020 season and hopes that momentum carries over into 2021.

"I was coming up off of a little injury in the fall and I know that held me back a little bit,” Dixon said. “In midseason, it started getting back better, I started building my confidence. Having older guys here, telling me things that I need to do to like upgrade on my game. I am really working on my explosiveness and just everything at my position. I know I want to be better this year."

Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said that he has seen a sense of urgency in Dixon through the early part of spring practice.

"We really haven't had pads on much, but today we kind of got out of the way and let them bang a little bit," Elliott said Wednesday after practice. "I saw more decisiveness in his cuts, trusting the system. C.J. is doing a good job of helping him transition. We knew he's at great perimeter running, but what I've seen is a little bit more sense of urgency, squaring up his pads, and trying to do the dirty things so he can get the opportunities to hit the home runs, which we know he's capable of."

Dixon said that he is happy at Clemson and that the thought of transferring was never really a consideration because being a Tiger is about more than just football.

"Really looking at the big picture because Clemson has everything to equip you for life,” he said. “Coaches here, they care about you and they are going to give you every tool you need for life, not just for football."