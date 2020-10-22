For Trenton Simpson, the best is yet to come

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Dabo Swinney didn’t mince words when it was suggested that Trenton Simpson was easy to pick out in the Tigers’ throttling of Georgia Tech last weekend, saying that it didn’t take a football coach to notice that Simpson made “every tackle.”

As Swinney likes to say, the best is yet to come for the freshman linebacker from North Carolina.

Simpson tied for a team-high six tackles against the Yellow Jackets from the Nickel/SAM spot manned by Mike Jones this season and Isaiah Simmons last season.

"I love being able to just around. SAM gives me a chance to run around and use my athletic ability, to cover sometimes, play the box and make a lot of tackles,” Simpson said. “I'm loving it. I watched how they used Isaiah Simmons and now I get to learn how to use it how they did."

He also understands he has a lot to learn after not doing much more than rushing the passer in high school. He’s learning from the best in linebackers coach and defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“I really was just rushing off the edge every play and finding the ball. Since I've gotten here, I'm really learning defenses,” Simpson said. "The way he (Venables) coaches me, he coaches to perfection. That's all you can ask for as a player, somebody who wants you to be perfect. Playing for him motivates me. I just want to make him proud."

Simpson currently sits in the 225-pound range but feels like he can add weight and still maintain his quickness.

"I feel like in three years I could hold 245 and run really fast,” he said. “Right now I'm 225, 230 I feel very light on my feet. The way I'm eating here and under coach (Joey) Batson's strength program, I definitely think that's possible."

At 245 pounds, he could grow into an edge rusher.

"I think it's possible. That's a goal of mine. I just want to be as versatile as possible,” Simpson said. “In three years if my body fits that position then I would love to do it. Since I got here, they've added a lot of tools to my pass-rush. I'm taking advantage of my speed and power and trying to put it all together."

Not bad for a 5-star prospect who didn’t commit to the Tigers until last December. The one-time Auburn commit kept praying that a Clemson offer would materialize.

"I mean yeah I had a little bit of doubt. I just kept praying and stayed positive,” Simpson said. “Prayer and faith in God and that took care of itself and now I'm here."