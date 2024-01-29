Tigers trounce Demon Deacons

Records: Wake Forest 4-16 (0-8), Clemson 9-12 (2-7)

Clemson Leaders:

· Amari Robinson: (5-12 FG, 1-1 3FG, 10-12 FT)

· Ruby Whitehorn: 9 rebounds

· Dayshanette Harris and MaKayla Elmore: 4 assists

Notables:

· Mackenzie Kramer ties season high in made three pointers (4)

· Ruby Whitehorn records season high and ties career high in rebounds (9)

· Highest amount of points scored in a half against an ACC opponent this season (50)

CLEMSON, S.C.- After an outstanding performance Sunday evening, the Clemson Tigers emerged victorious over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 73-59.

The Tigers started off hot Sunday night, outscoring the Demon Deacons 21-12 in the first quarter. Through the second quarter, they shot 92.3% from the free-throw line and 64% from the floor. At the half, Clemson maintained a double digit lead, 50-25, inclusive of a last second buzzer beater from Amani Freeman, which broke the season ceiling of points scored in a half against an ACC opponent.

To start the third, the Tiger squad battled through a low scoring quarter, but maintained their lead going into the final ten minutes of action. Eno Inyang emerged for the Tigers, clocking the majority of the team’s points through the third quarter. In the fourth, Clemson maintained their lead with Ruby Whitehorn, Amari Robinson, and Dayshanette Harris all contributing points.

Over the course of the evening, Mackenzie Kramer recorded 17 points and tied her season high in made three pointers (four). She also recorded five rebounds on the night, which according to Head Coach Amanda Butler “…isn’t necessarily something we expect her to do, and we’re really proud of her for contributing those.”

Robinson continued to excel on the court, contributing 21 points, while both Whitehorn and MaKayla Elmore remained dominant in rebounds, recording nine (marking a season high and tying her career high), and eight respectively.

Up Next: The Tigers will conclude their three-game homestand this Thursday where they will face the Boston College Eagles in an ACC matchup. Tipoff is slated for 7:00 p.m.

