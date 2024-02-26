Tigers fall to Hurricanes

Final Score: Clemson 50, Miami 56 Records: Miami (17-10, 7-9 ACC), Clemson (11-17, 4-12 ACC) Clemson Leaders: · Amari Robinson (20 points, 7-18 FG, 5-8 FT), MaKayla Elmore and Danielle Rauch (4 rebounds), Dayshanette Harris (6 assists) Notables: · Clemson celebrated graduating seniors Amani Freeman, Dayshanette Harris, Danielle Rauch, and Amari Robinson on Senior Day. · Two Tigers scored in double figures: Amari Robinson (20 points) and Dayshanette Harris (16 points). · Ruby Whitehorn tied her career-high for number of three pointers made in a single game. CLEMSON, S.C.- After celebrating Clemson women’s basketball seniors Amani Freeman, Dayshanette Harris, Danielle Rauch, and Amari Robinson on Senior Day in Littlejohn Coliseum, the Tigers fell to the Miami Hurricanes 50-56. Amari Robinson led the Tigers in scoring with 20, and Dayshanette Harris contributed 16 on the afternoon. Back-to-back buckets by Amari Robinson gave the Tigers momentum against the Hurricanes early on in the first quarter. Clemson worked hard on defense, trapping Miami consistently to keep the score within five to end the first quarter. The Tigers shot exceptionally well in the second quarter, draining four threes. Dayshanette Harris hit double figures and led the team in scoring in the first half with 13. A layup by Harris with 4:39 to play in the second quarter gave Clemson the edge on Miami, and Clemson’s lockdown defense held the Hurricanes to only three points after this 4:39 mark, leaving the score tied going into the third quarter. Amari Robinson also hit double figures during this game, scoring seven in the third quarter and leading the Tigers in scoring with 20 total points. The Tigers hit back-to-back threes to start the fourth quarter and went on a 7-0 scoring run with 5:49 to play in regulation. A three pointer from Ruby Whitehorn with 3:10 left in the fourth tied her career-high for number of three pointers made in a single game. The Tigers fought to the end, but eventually fell short to the Hurricanes by a six-point deficit. Up Next: Clemson will travel to Wake Forest on Thursday, February 29 to face the Demon Deacons at 6 p.m. on the ACC Network.