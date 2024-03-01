Tigers defeat Demon Deacons

CU Athletic Communications by

Final Score: Clemson 68 , Wake Forest 64 Records: Clemson 12-17 (5-12), Wake Forest 6-23 (2-15) Clemson Leaders: Amari Robinson: 24 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3FG, 5-8 FT) Ruby Whitehorn: nine rebounds Dayshanette Harris: six assists Notables: Makayla Elmore recorded career highs in points (17) and three pointers (5) Nya Valentine recorded a season high free throw percentage (100%) Tigers improve to 2-0 on the year against Wake Forest WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - On strong performances by Robinson and Elmore, the Clemson Tigers defeated the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Elmore has a career day recording a career best 17 points and five three pointers shooting 6-8 on FG and 5-6 on 3FG. Robinson led all Clemson players with 24 points, five rebounds and went 9-14 on FG. The Tigers had a strong start jumping out to an early 6-0 lead that was later narrowed by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons to a 11-10. Clemson was led by Robinson’s five first quarter points. In the second quarter, the Tigers were able to maintain their lead finishing with a 29-22 lead. The Tigers relied on a 6-0 run in the final minute and a half from two three pointers from Nya Valentine. During the second quarter, Clemson went 50% on FG attempts and 57.1% on 3FG. At the half, three Tigers, Robinson, Elmore, and Valentine had accounted for all over five points each. Robinson led all scorers with nine points and 4-7 on FG attempts going into the break. To start the third quarter, Robinson continued her first half success adding six more points to her total for the night, extending the lead for the Tigers to 37-30 with five minutes left in the quarter. Despite Clemson's success in shooting, the game remained close through the third quarter with the Tigers taking a 48-43 lead into the final frame. Ruby Whitehorn led all players with four rebounds in the third quarter. In the final quarter, Dayshanette Harris started strong with five points to open the quarter and extended the Tigers lead. Clemson was able to narrowly maintain the lead through the quarter with the score being a close 65-64 with 40 seconds remaining in the game. With 6.8 seconds left, Whitehorn drew an offensive charge to help secure the win for the Tigers by a score of 68-64. Up Next: The Tigers will conclude the regular season in Tallahassee, Fla. where they will face the Florida State Seminoles on Sunday, March 3. Tipoff for this ACC matchup is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Tigers got that swagga back 👀 #ShowUp pic.twitter.com/KjC2CwF9OB — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) March 1, 2024