Shorthanded Tigers fall to Hurricanes in OT

Final Score (Overtime): Clemson 72, Miami 75 Records: Miami 15-7 (5-6), Clemson 11-13 (4-8) Clemson Leaders: · Amari Robinson: 24 points (10-19 FG, 1-3 3FG, 3-3 FT) · Amari Robinson and Ruby Whitehorn: seven rebounds · Dayshanette Harris: six assists Notables: · Madi Ott records her first start since her freshman season (2021-22). · Mackenzie Kramer did not see game action due to illness. · Tigers record first overtime game of the season · Amari Robinson records eighth game with 20+ points and at least five rebounds · Maddi Cluse will undergo season-ending knee surgery. CORAL GABLES, FLA. - Despite an impressive performance from Amari Robinson and Dayshanette Harris Thursday evening, the Clemson Tigers fell to the Miami Hurricanes in Coral Gables, Fla., while missing consistent starter Mackenzie Kramer (illness) in addition to Danielle Rauch and Maddi Cluse due to injuries. Robinson’s performance did not disappoint on Thursday evening; The 5th year graduate student contributed 24 points tonight and seven rebounds. This performance marked her eighth game with 20+ points and at least five rebounds, placing her in an elite group of scorers in the conference. Harris also remained solid throughout the evening, contributing 22 points and six rebounds. After making her first start in two seasons, Madi Ott and the Clemson Tigers had a strong start, giving the Tigers a 18-10 advantage at the end of the first. In the second quarter, the Tigers remained dominant, shooting 46.7% in field goals and 75% from the line. At the half, the Tigers maintained a solid lead over the Hurricanes, 39-22. The Tigers narrowed the lead in the third, but Robinson, Ott, and Harris continued to remain in control at the net. Going into the final ten minutes of play, the Tigers led the Hurricanes 53-46, and Amani Freeman contributed two key rebounds for the Tiger squad. In the final ten minutes of regulation, the game remained extremely close, with the lead narrowing to one score in the final three minutes of the game. Harris made two key shots from the line, giving the Tigers a 61-57 edge in the final moments of regulation. In an attempt to respond, the Hurricanes tied the game, leading the game into overtime. Despite outstanding efforts from Robinson and Harris in overtime, the shorthanded Tigers fell to the Hurricanes in the final seconds of overtime, 72-75. Up Next: The Tigers will return home to Littlejohn Coliseum where they will face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets next Thursday, February 15th. Tipoff for this ACC matchup is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. 💔 pic.twitter.com/F1YCoxGR6v — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) February 9, 2024 Don't let the Tigs get hot 😮‍💨#ShowUp x @mari_rob5 pic.twitter.com/ywrsRVyPsQ — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) February 9, 2024