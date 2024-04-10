Former defensive player of the year signs with Clemson

Former defensive player Summah Evans of the year signs with Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson women’s basketball and head coach Shawn Poppie announced the signing of Summah Evans on Tuesday. Evans, a six-foot tall grad student from Cairns, Australia, joins the Tigers following two years at Mercer. She started her collegiate career at North Florida. In her most recent season at Mercer, Evans averaged 13.4 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game, and shot over 40% from beyond the arc on nearly 100 attempts en route to being named a Southern Conference All-Conference selection. Last season, Evans recorded three double-doubles and scored a season high of 35 points against Samford on 14-20 shooting from the floor, including five made three-pointers. She was also named the 2022-23 Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Prior to Mercer, Evans played two seasons at North Florida, starting in 11 games in her time there. Her time in Florida was highlighted by an 18-point game against Lipscomb in which UNF won in overtime. POPPIE’S THOUGHTS I couldn’t be more excited about the addition of Summah Evans. She has been a nightmare to coach against the past two seasons and I’m glad she’s finally on my team. Summah’s length and athleticism on the defensive end along with her ability to shoot the ball bring an immediate impact to our roster. I’m looking forward to playing a part in her development both on and off the court. With that said, Summah is a high-character and team-first type player which is exactly what we want inside our program. I can’t wait to get Summah to campus and officially become part of this Clemson family!