Clemson’s comeback falls short against #25 Mississippi State

CU Athletic Communications by

KATY, TEXAS – The Clemson women’s basketball used a 9-0 run to cut a ten-point fourth-quarter deficit to one, but had its comeback bid fall short, 81-78, against No. 25 Mississippi State (6-0) on Friday night at the Van Chancellor Classic in the Leonard E. Merrell Center. Amari Robinson scored 21 points, including 18 in the second half, and sophomore Ruby Whitehorn added a season-high 20 points and six rebounds to lead the Tigers, who fell to 4-2. Clemson trailed 74-64 with 6:15 to play before Whitehorn and Robinson combined to score nine straight, pulling Clemson to within one with 3:20 to play. Darrione Rogers answered with a three-pointer for the Bulldogs with 2:53 to play. The teams traded points and Clemson’s full-court pass with 2.8 seconds left was intercepted. “I just saw two teams that really battled, and a lot of things didn’t go our way, and we just kept hanging in there,” said Head Coach Amanda Butler. “I’m really proud of our toughness. We need to improve our rebounding and get ready to go for these next two.” Mississippi State entered the game among the nation’s leaders in scoring defense and scoring defense, but Clemson was able to score 20 or more points in three different quarters, and shot 29-52 (.558) from the floor, and hit 11-24 (.458) from behind the arc. Robinson surpassed the 20-point mark for the fourth time in six games this season, while Dayshanette Harris added eight points and nine assists. Nya Valentine added three three-pointers, while Maddi Cluse, Amani Freeman and MaKayla Elmore each scored six points. Mississippi State’s Jerkaila Jordan led all scorers with 24 points on 11-18 shooting to lead five Bulldogs in double-figures. Clemson turned the ball over 17 times, which Mississippi State turned into 19 points. On the other side, Clemson forced 11 turnovers, but converted those extra possessions for just five points. NEXT UP: Clemson takes on Tulsa on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Arkansas Pine Bluff on Sunday at 4:15 p.m. in the Van Chancellor Classic in Katy, Texas. Both games will appear on ESPN+ and stream via the ClemsonTigers app. Gave ‘em all they could handle.



Back at it tomorrow 🐅 pic.twitter.com/jXME3DidQo — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) November 25, 2023 Amari put up 2️⃣1️⃣ tonight 😤😤#ShowUp pic.twitter.com/1c3wt5Sr61 — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) November 25, 2023