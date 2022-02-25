Tigers stay unbeaten in Clemson Classic, extend home winning streak

CLEMSON, S.C. - The No. 15/9 Clemson softball team opened the 2022 home slate at McWhorter Stadium on Friday with two victories to extend the Tigers’ home winning streak to 18 games dating back to March 27, 2021.

The Tigers shutout both Boston University and St. Francis on the first day of the Clemson Classic to improve to 9-3 on the year.

Game 2 vs. St. Francis

Sophomore Regan Spencer pitched her first complete game of the year in the evening matchup against St. Francis. The Lexington, N.C. native, threw 84 pitches and struck out two batters while only walking one to keep the Bulldogs off the board for seven innings. She was supported by a strong Clemson defense that turned two double plays, one in the fourth inning and another in the seventh.

Graduate transfer Sam Russ went 2-for-3 at the plate and scored the game-winning run to lead Clemson. Marissa Guimbarda, Valerie Cagle and graduate Bailey Taylor also recorded a hit, while Carlee Shannon added a run.

Momentum swung in Clemson’s favor in the sixth inning against St. Francis which began with Russ hitting a single through the right side. She quickly stole second to be in scoring position when McKenzie Clark flew out to right field. Russ headed to third after tagging, rounded the base and went home after St. Francis’ shortstop made an error when fielding the throw in from the outfield.

With the bases clear and two outs, Cagle hit a single to the Bulldogs’ second baseman to keep the Tigers alive. Shannon came into pinch run, quickly stole second and was brought home by Guimbarda who dropped a double over the center fielder’s head to put a cap on Clemson’s 2-0 victory.

Up Next:

The Tigers will continue play at the Clemson Classic tomorrow against Akron at 12:30 p.m. With both wins Friday, Clemson has also clinched a spot in the championship game tomorrow evening at 6 p.m. Both games will be available to watch on ACCNX.