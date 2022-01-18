Clemson softball ranked in top-15 of preseason ranking
by - Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 10:32 AM
Two-way standout Valerie Cagle returns as a key player for the Tigers.
Two-way standout Valerie Cagle returns as a key player for the Tigers.

Clemson softball was ranked No. 14 preseason by D1Softball this week.

The Tigers return eight starters from the 2021 ACC regular-season champions that ranked as high as No. 10 last season. Five of that group were all-conference honorees, with Valerie Cagle (1st), McKenzie Clark (1st), Marissa Guimbarda (1st), Alia Logoleo (2nd) and Millie Thompson (freshman).

In the FGCU Kickoff Classic in Fort Myers, Florida, Clemson begins the season against FGCU on Thursday, Feb. 10 with the night cap game at 7 p.m. The Tigers will return to the field on Friday, Feb. 11 for a doubleheader starting with Kent State at 2:30 p.m., before facing 2021 Super Regional qualifier Texas at 5 p.m. The Tigers continue weekend action on Saturday, Feb. 12 against LIU on 12:15 p.m. and conclude action on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 9:30 a.m. against Boston College.

Clemson's first home game is on Feb. 25 versus Boston University (2:30 p.m.) to start the Clemson Classic.

Defending national champion Oklahoma tops the ranking, followed by Alabama, Oklahoma State, UCLA and Florida. Florida State paces the ACC teams (6), with Virginia Tech (11) and Duke (13) also in the running.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Dabo Swinney wins sledding race down hill
WATCH: Dabo Swinney wins sledding race down hill
Clemson game ranked in ESPN's top-50 of 2021 season
Clemson game ranked in ESPN's top-50 of 2021 season
Clemson softball ranked in top-15 of preseason ranking
Clemson softball ranked in top-15 of preseason ranking
Clemson offers 4-star Alabama DE
Clemson offers 4-star Alabama DE
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Softball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest