Clemson softball ranked in top-15 of preseason ranking

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson softball was ranked No. 14 preseason by D1Softball this week.

The Tigers return eight starters from the 2021 ACC regular-season champions that ranked as high as No. 10 last season. Five of that group were all-conference honorees, with Valerie Cagle (1st), McKenzie Clark (1st), Marissa Guimbarda (1st), Alia Logoleo (2nd) and Millie Thompson (freshman).

In the FGCU Kickoff Classic in Fort Myers, Florida, Clemson begins the season against FGCU on Thursday, Feb. 10 with the night cap game at 7 p.m. The Tigers will return to the field on Friday, Feb. 11 for a doubleheader starting with Kent State at 2:30 p.m., before facing 2021 Super Regional qualifier Texas at 5 p.m. The Tigers continue weekend action on Saturday, Feb. 12 against LIU on 12:15 p.m. and conclude action on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 9:30 a.m. against Boston College.

Clemson's first home game is on Feb. 25 versus Boston University (2:30 p.m.) to start the Clemson Classic.

Defending national champion Oklahoma tops the ranking, followed by Alabama, Oklahoma State, UCLA and Florida. Florida State paces the ACC teams (6), with Virginia Tech (11) and Duke (13) also in the running.