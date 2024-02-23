CLEMSON SOFTBALL

No. 9 Clemson run-rules Ole Miss to start Clemson Classic
Reigning national player of the year Valerie Cagle made the start, allowing no earned runs over six innings. (Merrell Mann photo).

No. 9 Clemson run-rules Ole Miss to start Clemson Classic
by - Correspondent - 2024 Feb 23 18:53

CLEMSON - No. 9 Clemson won its first game of the Clemson Classic, defeating Ole Miss 9-1. Senior redshirt pitcher Valerie Cagle had another strong game, as she only allowed four hits and totaled eight strikeouts in six innings she pitched.

After a scoreless first inning, the Tigers scored first in the bottom of the second as junior catcher Aby Vieira got her first RBI of the season, plating junior infielder Maddie Moore on a double to give Clemson a 1-0. They would extend this lead after a single from redshirt senior infielder Arielle Oda sent Vieira home, giving Oda her fourth RBI of the season and Vieira her second run of the season.

The Rebels (10-2) responded in the top of the third after sophomore Jalia Lassiter stole second base, allowing catcher Jamie Mackey to get home and cut into the Tigers’ lead, making it a 2-1 game.

The Tiger bats really started to catch fire in the fourth. With the bases loaded, junior utility player Alex Brown walked, giving Clemson a 3-1 lead. Right after, senior outfielder McKenzie Clark hit a single, sending redshirt senior Alia Logoleo home. With the bases loaded once again, Cagle hit a double, scoring Brown and Oda to give Clemson a 6-1 lead.

Neither team scored in the fifth inning. Then, in the bottom of the sixth, with the bases loaded, Moore was walked, sending Clark home and giving Clemson (8-2) a 7-1 lead. With bases loaded once again, Vieira hit a double to score freshman infielder Julia Knowler and Brown.

Cagle pitched all six innings, only allowing four hits out of the 25 batters she faced. In total, she had 95 pitches, 58 of which were strikes, helping to lead to her eight strikeouts in this game, a season-high for Cagle.

Offensively, the Tigers had eleven hits and only left six runners on base. Walks were key in this game as Clemson was walked seven times, twice resulting in Tiger scores. Brown was the leading batter of the game; in her three at bats, she had two hits, resulting in one RBI. She was also hit by a pitch once and accounted for two runs.

Clemson will continue the Clemson Classic Saturday against Miami (Ohio) (1:30 p.m./ACCNX), who won their first game of the Classic against the University of Connecticut, 6-3. Since both teams enter undefeated, this game could determine who will go into their final game of the classic undefeated and with the No. 1 seed.


Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Ariana Pensy: Email | Comment
Kennesaw State drills No. 8 Tigers to open series
Kennesaw State drills No. 8 Tigers to open series
No. 24 Tigers cruise over Tar Heels with season-best performances
No. 24 Tigers cruise over Tar Heels with season-best performances
Tigers seek to build ACC momentum, sweep Florida State home-and-home
Tigers seek to build ACC momentum, sweep Florida State home-and-home
WATCH: TJ Parker, Peter Woods and Nick Eason on what makes Clemson special, hidden talents and more
WATCH: TJ Parker, Peter Woods and Nick Eason on what makes Clemson special, hidden talents and more
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Softball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts