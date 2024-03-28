Spencer earns sixth victory as Tigers run-rule Eagles

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - Redshirt senior Alia Logoleo and junior Maddie Moore hit their sixth home runs of 2024, respectively, and sophomore Grace Hiller recorded her first career homer to propel the No. 16/16 Tigers to a 10-2 run-rule victory in the series opener against Boston College. With the win, Clemson improves to 23-9 (7-3 ACC), while the Eagles drop to 21-10 (3-4 ACC). In the circle, senior Regan Spencer threw 70 pitches (48 strikes) en route to her sixth win of the season. In five innings of work, the right-handed pitcher struck out five batters without conceding a walk against 21 batters faced. Freshman Olivia Duncan joined Spencer in the circle, seeing action in the top of the fifth inning where she faced four batters and threw 10 pitches. Clemson finished the five-inning game with eight hits led by McKenzie Clark and Moore clocking two each. Moore led the Tigers with three RBIs, while Clark and Logoleo added two apiece. Clark and Moore also led Clemson with two runs each. Clark scored her first run of the game in the bottom of the first. With the bases loaded, Clark went home on a passed ball to make it 1-0. Spencer shut things down defensively in the bottom half of the inning with a strikeout to force BC to leave runners on the corners. Clark continued in the third with a two-RBI triple plating both Arielle Oda and Alex Brown, who reached on a fielder’s choice and single, respectively. Clark came home on a sac fly by Valerie Cagle. With two outs, the Tigers continued to apply the pressure offensively as Julia Knowler clocked a double in her first return to the lineup since Feb. 25. She was followed by an RBI double by Moore to make it 5-0. Logoleo added a two-run shot out of left field that traveled 239 feet to make it 7-0 after two. Hiller clocked the lone run for the Tigers in the third with a solo home run, the first of her career, that traveled 261 feet. She became the 11th Tiger to hit a homer this season. Boston College got one run back in the top of the fourth, but Clemson responded with two of its own in the frame. Knowler, who was replaced by Julia Bomhardt as a pinch runner, drew a one-out walk in the fourth. Bomhardt stole her ninth base on the year and advanced to third on a throwing error. Moore followed with her sixth long ball of the season that traveled 223 feet to make it 10-1 after four. Duncan enter the circle in the top of the fifth. Boston College was able to score one run before Spencer reentered. Spencer picked up a strikeout and forced two foul balls to be popped up to secure the 10-2 victory. Up Next Clemson continues action against Boston College tomorrow at 6 p.m. Clemson Volleyball will be holding a Donation Drive prior to the game at the main gate. Fans are encouraged to bring hygiene products, snack items and non-perishable food items.