No. 8 Tigers head to No. 5 Georgia

GAME SETUP

Opponent: at Georgia

Date/Time: Wednesday, Feb. 28 • 5 p.m.

Venue: Turner Softball Stadium • Athens, Ga.

PREVIEW

*Clemson has outscored opponents 77-30 through three weeks of action.

*The Tigers have tallied 101 hits through 13 games, including 16 doubles and 13 home runs

*Through the first three weeks, Clemson holds a .299 batting average led by Valerie Cagle (.409). Clemson also has a .473 slugging percentage and .403 on-base percentage.

*Clemson's pitching staff maintains a 1.87 ERA through 86 innings of work and recorded 78 strikeouts.

*In only the fifth season of the program, Clemson will take on Georgia for the fourth time. Every game played in the series has gone to the home team. In 2023, Clemson claimed a 7-1 victory at McWhorter Stadium, while in 2022, Georgia earned a 3-2 win.

CAGLE HOME RUN/VICTORIES

*During her career in the Orange and Regalia, Valerie Cagle has earned 83 pitching victories and hit 62 home runs at Clemson. She has accomplished both 29 times in the same game

*When she hits a home run and has the pitching decision, the Tigers are 29-4 (she has suffered only one loss each season)

*In 2023, she accomplished the feat 10 times, including four times in eight days (March 24-31)

*The Yorktown, Va., native accomplished it for the first time in 2024 against Wichita State (Feb. 14)