No. 8 Tigers drop finale in Mexico

CU Athletic Communications by

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico – McKenzie Clark tallied two hits, including a solo home run, and scored twice, but it wasn’t enough as the No. 8/7 Clemson Tigers dropped the final game of the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge, 6-2, to Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon. After Friday’s game against Utah and the morning matchup against Auburn were canceled due to field conditions, Clemson finished a three-game stand in Mexico with a 2-1 record and 6-2 overall. Mississippi State broke open the scoring in the top of the second inning after a two-run homer. The Bulldogs added one more in the top of the fourth after a throwing error allowed a runner to advance from second and another run in the fifth with a single into center to plate a runner from third. Clemson cut into the lead in the bottom of the fifth after a sac bunt from Alex Brown was overthrown to score Aby Vieira from second and Clark from first. After five, Clemson trailed 4-2. Mississippi State gained both runs back in the top of the sixth to bring the score to 6-2 in the Bulldogs favor. Clark added the final run for the Tigers in the bottom of the seventh with a solo shot, her second of the 2024 season, out of right center. Cagle (2-1) started in the circle for the Tigers and pitched five innings with one strikeout before being replaced in the top of the sixth by Millie Thompson. Thompson struck out one in her lone inning of work before Regan Spencer entered to open the seventh and faced four batters. Up Next Clemson continues its road stretch when the Tigers return to action on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 4 p.m. at Charlotte. Fans can watch all the action on ESPN+. B7 | McKenzie Clark gets one back for the Tigers in the bottom of the seventh



